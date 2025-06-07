The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

