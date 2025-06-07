SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,990 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 20.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

