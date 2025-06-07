Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.