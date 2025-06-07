KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.