Curat Global LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.