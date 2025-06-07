Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 111 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $255.71 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

