GGM Financials LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GGM Financials LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

