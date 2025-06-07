Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.09. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

