Persium Advisors LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Persium Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

