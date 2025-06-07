Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 160 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $160.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.