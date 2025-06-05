Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Generac by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.