ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.90 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.86). Approximately 13,053,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 3,993,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of £394.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.85.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

