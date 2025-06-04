Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 211.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,535,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,397,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

AIRR opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

