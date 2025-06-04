NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 4,561,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,077,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at $833,323. This trade represents a 41.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

