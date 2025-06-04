Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 6,524,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,425,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $74,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.