Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Declines By 29.1%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U Power Stock Up 1.0%

U Power stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. U Power has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.43.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

