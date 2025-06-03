Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Declines By 29.1%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
U Power Stock Up 1.0%
U Power stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. U Power has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.43.
U Power Company Profile
