TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TMC the metals Trading Down 2.1%
TMCWW opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
TMC the metals Company Profile
