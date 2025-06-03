TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TMC the metals Trading Down 2.1%

TMCWW opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

