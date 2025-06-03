Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Rises By 36.5%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:TECTP opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Tectonic Financial has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

