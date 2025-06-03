Level Financial Advisors Sells 2,457 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Level Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.22% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYF opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

