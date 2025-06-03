Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Ucommune International Price Performance
Shares of UK opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Ucommune International Company Profile
