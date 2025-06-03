Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of UK opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

