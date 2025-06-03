Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after purchasing an additional 741,667 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,590,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:MOD opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

