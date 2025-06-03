Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 654,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.65. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $850.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Strength Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRNR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

