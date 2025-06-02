Mantle Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $117.25 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.68050968 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $115,189,100.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

