Chain Price Tops $0.0149 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $500.04 million and $26.48 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,395.00 or 1.00069366 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,078.55 or 0.99766022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,517,791,545 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

