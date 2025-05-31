Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

