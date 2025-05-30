Private Client Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

