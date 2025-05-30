Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 70.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 49,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.86. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

