CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in CBRE Group by 942.5% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

