California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

