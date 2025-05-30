ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Richard Gibb Acquires 291 Shares

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gibb purchased 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$103.01 ($66.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,977.07 ($19,340.05).
Richard Gibb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Richard Gibb acquired 1,000 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$28.85 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of A$28,850.00 ($18,612.90).
ANZ Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.
ANZ Group Announces Dividend
About ANZ Group
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
