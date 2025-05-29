Autonolas Price Down 2.3% This Week (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonolas has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $349,337.34 worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,536.63 or 0.99929605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.84 or 0.98716322 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 468,708,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,169,829 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 468,708,375.73209637 with 177,169,829.27345556 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.30453406 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $281,973.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.