SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 9,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,358,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,132 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

