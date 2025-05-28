FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.85 million for the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.