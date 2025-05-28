Lighthouse Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

