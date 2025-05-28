Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,152 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:CP opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

