Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $91,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,748,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PGX stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

