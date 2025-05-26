Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $662,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,169,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after buying an additional 376,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $544.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

