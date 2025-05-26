GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

GE stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $237.30.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

