Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

