The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.70 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

