Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

