GTS Securities LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,332.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,824.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,898.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,379.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.