Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,545 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,695.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $94.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

