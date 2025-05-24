7,504 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

