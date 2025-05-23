Waystar (WAY) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Waystar to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waystar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 594 2296 3888 128 2.51

Waystar presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Waystar’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Waystar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waystar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 424.44 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 12.88

Waystar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waystar beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

