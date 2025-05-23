QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 469.60 ($6.30) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 491 ($6.59).
QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Read More
