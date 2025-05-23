QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 469.60 ($6.30) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 491 ($6.59).

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 535 ($7.18) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 610 ($8.19) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 533.75 ($7.16).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

