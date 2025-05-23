Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells 1,796,468 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 1,796,468 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $4,868,428.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,624,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,631,671.43. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 12.0%

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 49.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 109,769 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.