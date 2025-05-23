MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.09.

MAG opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.64 and a 52-week high of C$26.60.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

