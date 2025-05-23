Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 117,830 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 722.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,830 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,136 shares of company stock valued at $31,879,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

