USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,768 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

